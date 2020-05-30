Centre launches national Artificial Intelligence Portal for AI related developments in India

The government on Saturday launched India's national Artificial Intelligence Portal called www.ai.gov.in. The launch date coincides with the first anniversary of the second tenure of the government.

Jointly developed by the Ministry of Electronics and IT and IT Industry, the portal was launched by Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Law and Justice and Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad. It will be run by the National e-Governance Division of Ministry of Electronics and IT and NASSCOM from the IT industry.

Launched the National Portal for Artificial Intelligence https://t.co/vUDvORetpW Jointly developed by @GoI_Meity and @nasscom this portal will be one stop portal for #AI related developments in India. pic.twitter.com/xiztrdLaeN — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) May 30, 2020

As per an official statement from the government, the portal will work as a one-stop digital platform for AI-related developments in India, sharing of resources such as articles, startups, investment funds in AI, resources, companies and educational institutions related to AI in India. The portal will also share documents, case studies, research reports etc.

It also has a section about learning and new job roles related to AI.

On the occasion, Prasad also launched a National Program for the youth, called "Responsible AI for Youth". The government said that the program is aimed at giving the young students a platform and empower them with appropriate new age tech mindset, relevant AI skill-sets and access to required AI tool-sets to make them digitally ready for the future.

A press note informed that the program has been created and launched by the National e-Governance Division, Ministry of Electronics & IT in collaboration with Intel India, with support from Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSE&L), Ministry of Human Resource Development. DoSE&L will help reach-out to State Education Departments to nominate teachers as per eligibility criteria.

The program is designed to reach out to students from government schools pan India and provide them with an opportunity to become part of the skilled workforce in an inclusive manner, the government informed.

"India must be a leading country in the development of Artificial Intelligence in the world, leveraging upon its vast Internet-savvy population and data it is creating. India’s AI approach should be of inclusion and empowerment of human being by supplementing growth and development rather than making human beings less relevant," the IT minister said.

MoS for E&IT, Communications, and HRD, Sanjay Dhotre, who was also present on the occasion, said that such technologies have proved to be our saviours during the difficult times. These have been of very crucial help especially in the field of education, agriculture, healthcare, e-commerce, finance, telecommunications, etc.