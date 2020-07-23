Centre issues order to grant permanent commission to women officers in 10 streams of Indian Army

In a formal letter of sanction, the central government has finally granted a permanent commission to women officers in the Indian Army.

"The order specifies grant of permanent commission to Short Service Commissioned (SSC) women officers in all ten streams of the Indian Army namely Army Air Defence (AAD), Signals, Engineers, Army Aviation, Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME), Army Service Corps (ASC), Army Ordnance Corps (AOC), and Intelligence Corps in addition to the existing streams of Judge and Advocate General (JAG) and Army Educational Corps (AEC)," Indian Army Spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand said.

The selection board will be announced as soon as the affected women officers exercise their option and complete requisite documentation.

In a crucial verdict on July 17, the Supreme Court directed that all eligible women officers should be granted permanent commissions and command posts. The top court had in February held that women should be considered for command roles and that all women officers are entitled to permanent commissions.

The apex court had directed that all the Short Service Commission (SSC) women officers have to be considered for Permanent Commissions (PCs) irrespective of the duration of service.

(With ANI inputs)