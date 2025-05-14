The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued notices to major e-commerce platform including Amazon India, Flipkart, The Flag Company among others over the sale of Pakistani flags and related merchandise.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued notices to major e-commerce platform including Amazon India, Flipkart, The Flag Company among others over the sale of Pakistani flags and related merchandise.

Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, shared in a post on 'X' that "such insensitivity will not be tolerated". He wrote, "The CCPA has issued notices to@amazonIN,@Flipkart,@UbuyIndia,@Etsy, The Flag Company and The Flag Corporation over the sale of Pakistani flags and related merchandise. Such insensitivity will not be tolerated."

"E-commerce platforms are hereby directed to immediately remove all such content and adhere to National laws", added the Union Minister.

Take a look at the post

The CCPA has issued notices to @amazonIN, @Flipkart, @UbuyIndia, @Etsy, The Flag Company and The Flag Corporation over the sale of Pakistani flags and related merchandise. Such insensitivity will not be tolerated.

E-commerce platforms are hereby directed to immediately remove all… pic.twitter.com/03Q4FOxwCX — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) May 14, 2025

Pertinent to note that this comes after the conflagration between India and Pakistan following the former's 'Operation Sindoor' in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack which killed 26 innocent people. In the early hours of May 7, the Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' - one of the most significant military operations till date - striking on nine terror camps operating in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and killing over 100 terrorists.

Following this, Pakistan launched missile/drone attacks on Indian bordering regions. Most of them were intercepted by the Indian air defence system. On May 10, the escalations between the two neighbours came to a halt with a ceasefire deal.