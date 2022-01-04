Centre issues new COVID-19 guidelines for government offices - Check details

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 04, 2022, 08:45 AM IST

In the wake of rising number of COVID-19 cases, Centre on Monday issued new guidelines for government offices across the country, restricting the physical attendance of employees below the level of under secretary. Due to the advent of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, the country is seeing a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Centre is implementing a number of measures to check the spread of the infection. The state governments have also been asked to tighten the curbs, particularly those states which are witnessing massive rise in COVID-19 cases.

New guidelines for government offices

50% of employees below the level of Under Secretary to work from home amid rising coronavirus cases.

Persons with disabilities and pregnant women employees have been exempted from attending the offices.

The offices will have staggered timings - 9 am to 5.30 pm and 10 am to 6.30 pm to avoid overcrowding.

Employees residing in COVID-19 containment zones have also been exempted from coming to office.

New guidelines states that all officers of the level of under secretary and above can attend office on a regular basis.

Meetings mostly to be conducted on video-conferencing and personal meetings with visitors to be avoided.

Proper cleaning and frequent sanitisation of the workplace, particularly of the frequently touched surfaces be ensured.

The department heads should also ensure non-crowding in corridors and canteens of the office premises.

All staff members have to ensure strict compliance with COVID-appropriate behaviour.

These include frequent washing of hands, wearing a mask and observing social distancing at all times.