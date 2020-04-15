Centre issues fresh set of guidelines for coronavirus lockdown 2.0, relaxation for some areas from April 20

The Centre on Wednesday issued a fresh set of guideline during the second phase of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the measures were being extended till May 3 to check COVID-19 spread.

The Union home ministry has barred all kinds of public transport and prohibited opening of public places during this period.

Fresh guidelines were issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday for enforcing the second phase of the coronavirus lockdown. This came as COVID-19 cases crossed 11,000 with a death toll of over 377.

Inter-state, inter-district movement of people, metro, bus services continue will be prohibited till May 3, the MHA guidelines said.

Educational institutions, coaching centres, domestic, international air travel, train services will also remain suspended till this time, the ministry said.

Public places like cinema halls, malls, shopping complexes, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, bars will also be shut till May 3.

All social, political, sports, religious functions, religious places, places of worship will remain closed for public till May 3.

Here is a summary of fresh MHA guidelines on Lockdown 2.0:

>> Shops of farm machinery, its spare parts, supply chain, repairs, 'Custom Hiring Centres' related to machinery to remain open from Apr 20

>> Manufacturing units of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, construction of medical infrastructure to remain open from Apr 20

>> Highway 'dhabas', truck repairing shops, call centres for govt activities to remain open from April 20

>> Wearing of masks compulsory in public places across country in wake of COVID-19 situation

>> Grocery stores, fruit, vegetables shops or carts, milk booths, poultry, meat and fish shops to remain open during lockdown

>> Services provided by self-employed electricians, IT repairs, plumbers, motor mechanics, carpenters to be allowed from April 20

>> Exemptions given from April 20 will not be applicable in COVID-19 hotspots or containment zones

>> State/UT govts shall not dilute lockdown guidelines in any manner; may impose stricter measures as per local requirements

>> Industries operating in rural areas to be permitted to run from April 30 with strict social distancing norms

>> All agricultural & horticultural activities to remain fully functional, such as - Mandis' operated by APMC or as notified by the state/UT govt. Direct marketing operations by the state/UT govts or by industry, directly from farmers/group of farmers, FPOs co-operatives etc.

>> All agricultural & horticultural activities to remain fully functional, such as - Shops of agriculture machinery, its spare parts (including its supply chain) and repairs to remain open. Movement (inter & intra state) of harvesting & sowing related machines to remain operational.

>> Bank branches and ATMs, IT vendors for banking operations, banking correspondents, ATM operation and cash management agencies to remain functional.

>> MNREGA works are allowed with strict implementation of social distancing & face mask.