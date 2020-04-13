Centre issues consolidated guidelines on lockdown, directs states to implement them in 'letter and spirit'

The Centre on Sunday issued consolidated guidelines on lockdown measures and asked the states to implement them in letter and spirit to ensure smooth movement and operation of essential goods and services.

The guidelines on lockdown measures for Ministries and Departments of Government of India, states and UTs for containment of COVID-19 in the country were issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) over the course of last three weeks when the nationwide lockdown came into effect on March 24.

The first set of guidelines were issued after the lockdown came into effect and subsequent clarifications were also issued by the MHA to ensure availability of essential goods and services across the country and prevent hardships to the people.

MHA has directed States to implement lockdown guidelines in letter & spirit to ensure smooth movement of inter & intrastate cargo, trucks, workers and functioning of warehouse/cold storages, a government press release said.

The MHA said that it has come to the notice of the Ministry that in some parts of the country, the aforesaid guidelines and clarifications are not being implemented in letter and spirit.

It said that the movement of trucks carrying essential and non-essential goods are being detained, workers needed for the operation of manufacturing units of essential goods, and other exempted categories are not getting authorisations and passes for their movement, inter-state movement of goods and personnel related to above two categories is getting impeded as passes and authorisations issued by authorities of one state or UT government are not being respected by the authorities of other states and UTs and operations of cold storage and warehouses are not being allowed.

Such restrictions, with regard to activities specifically permitted by MHA, have the potential of creating shortages of essential commodities, the ministry said.

With a view to bringing in clarity at the implementation level, MHA reiterated that the inter-state and intra-state movement of all trucks and other goods and carrier vehicles with one driver and one additional person is allowed as long as the driver is carrying a valid driver’s license. This is irrespective of the nature of the cargo, whether essential or otherwise and no further permit or approval would be required, it said.

Empty trucks and goods carriers should also be allowed to operate while on way to pick up goods, or returning after completing a delivery, it said, adding that there is no cause to stop empty trucks provided they have valid documents such as driving license and road permit.

Local authorities should actively facilitate the movement of truck drivers and cleaners from their place of residence to location of their trucks, the ministry said.

The ministry also directed local authorities and state governments to issue passes expeditiously to allow easy to and fro movement of workers to workplace and back, in respect of all the permitted industrial and commercial activities.

MSMEs engaged in the manufacture of essential items like wheat flour (atta), pulses (dal) and edible oils should be allowed to function freely, without any hindrances, the MHA said.

Warehouses and cold storage should be allowed to freely function with allowance for to and fro movement of trucks and without regard to the nature of the goods, whether essential or otherwise. Warehouses of companies should also be allowed to operate, it said.

These stipulations will apply to all areas other than the areas requiring containment, quarantine and surveillance measures (hotspots) as per the guidelines of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India where State Governments/local authorities have imposed restrictions for preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The movement of persons and vehicles, as above, would be subject to strict adherence to norms of hygiene and social distancing, as is required in the context of COVID-19.