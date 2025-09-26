Centre issues BIG statement on NATO chief's claims about PM Modi, Putin: 'Conversations that never...'

Mark Rutte, the chief of the international military alliance, had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Russian president Vladimir Putin to explain his Ukraine war plans after being hit with 50 percent tariffs by the United States. Read on to know more on this.

The central government has issued a statement refuting the claims made by the chief of the NATO military alliance. Mark Rutte, the head of the international alliance, had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Russian president Vladimir Putin to explain his Ukraine war strategy after being hit with 50 percent tariffs by the United States. New Delhi has said in its statement that the remarks are "factually incorrect and entirely baseless."

What did govt say on NATO chief's claims?

In a statement on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said NATO chief Rutte's comments were "factually incorrect and entirely baseless." It added: "At no point has Prime Minister Modi spoken with President Putin in the manner suggested. No such conversation has taken place." The ministry further stated that it expected the leadership of NATO to "exercise greater responsibility and accuracy" in public statements. "Speculative or careless remarks that misrepresent the Prime Minister's engagements or suggest conversations that never occurred are unacceptable," the statement added.

What did govt say on Russian oil imports?

The Ministry of External Affairs also reiterated India's stance that its energy import decisions are made keeping in mind national interests and economic security. "As previously stated, India's energy imports are meant to ensure predictable and affordable energy costs to the Indian consumer. India will continue taking all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security," it said.