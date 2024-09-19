Twitter
"I'm gonna cut…": Know what Andrew Flintoff said to Yuvraj Singh before his 6 sixes feat

Atishi's Delhi cabinet: AAP leader to retain four minsters; new face to be included

Centre investigates 26-year-old EY employee's death amid massive outrage

NASA's James Webb unveils black hole starving its host galaxy; see pic

Honeymoon Photographer trailer: Asha Negi leads 'classy whodunit' where a honeymoon takes violent turn

India

Centre investigates 26-year-old EY employee's death amid massive outrage

The CA's death has raised serious concerns about the pressures of workplace stress and its impact on employees’ well-being.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 19, 2024, 03:49 PM IST

Centre investigates 26-year-old EY employee's death amid massive outrage
After massive outrage over the recent death of a 26-year-old chartered accountant (CA) with Ernst and Young India in Pune, allegedly due to work stress, the Centre has taken up the case. Minister of State (MoS) for Labour, Shobha Karandlaje Thursday tweeted that a thorough investigation into the allegations of an unsafe and exploitative work environment is underway.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Anna Sebastian Perayil. A thorough investigation into the allegations of an unsafe and exploitative work environment is underway. We are committed to ensuring justice & Labour Ministry has officially taken up the complaint," she tweeted.

 

Anna Sebastian Perayil's death has raised serious concerns about the pressures of workplace stress and its impact on employees’ well-being. Her mother also wrote a heartbreaking letter to the chairman of EY India after losing her daughter.

Earlier on Wednesday, the company EY issued a statement over the death of a 26-year-old employee. "We are deeply saddened by Anna Sebastian's tragic and untimely passing in July 2024," EY said. Since the death, EY has been in touch with the family, helping them but it is only now that her family has chosen to write to the company, complaining about the "excessive workload". EY said it would continue to improve and provide a healthy workplace in its offices throughout the country.

READ | Deepinder Goyal's Zomato gets fresh Rs 177000000 crore notice due to...

Anna Sebastian Perayil, who passed her CA exams in 2023, worked at EY Pune office for four months before she succumbed. She was a part of the Audit team at S R Batliboi, a member firm of EY Global, in Pune for a brief period of four months, joining the firm on 18 March 2024.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

