Centre inks Rs 380-cr deal with private firm for nine precision approach radars

The Ministry of Defence signed a Rs 380 crore contract with a domestic private firm on Monday for procuring nine precision approach radars, giving a big boost to Make in India campaign in the defence sector. These precision approach radars will be installed at Indian Naval air stations and Indian Air Force stations.

“A contract for installation and commissioning of nine Precision Approach Radars (PARs) was concluded today between Ministry of Defence and Data Pattern (India) Pvt Ltd at a cost of Rs 380 crore under ‘Buy Indian’ category,” said a ministry release.

The state-of-the-art radars employ the latest phased-array technology. The installation of these radars will enhance the flight safety at the terminal stages of aircraft landing at the airfields. “The installation and commissioning of radars at Indian Naval Air Stations are envisaged to be completed by April 2022 and at Indian Air Force Stations by December 2022,” it said.

It has found that the delegation of enhanced financial powers by the Ministry of Defence to the three services -- Army, Navy and Air Force -- has led to a significant increase in both value and number of cases processed at the service headquarters, command and lower formation levels across the three Services.

The ministry observed that there has been a clear surge in the cases being finalised at the level of service headquarters and other formations leading to a decrease in the time taken to finalise the procurement cases. This has resulted in the optimal use of the budgets allocated to the defence ministry.

“During the period 2016-18, the Defence Services were progressively delegated higher financial powers for both routine as well as emergency procurements with the aim to reduce procurement time-frames and enhance defence preparedness,” the ministry said.

On the revenue side, the services are now authorised to clear proposals amounting up to Rs 500 crore at their level. This dispensation came about in October 2018 and replaced the earlier limited delegation of Rs 200 crore.