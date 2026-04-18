Centre increases DA: What does it mean for govt employees? Know its date of implementation, how much your salary may go up

The Centre has raised Dearness Allowance by 2 percent to 60 percent for government employees and pensioners, effective January 2026, with arrears included.

The central government has approved a 2 percent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees and pensioners, raising it from 58 percent to 60 percent of basic pay. The revised rate will be effective from January 1, 2026, ensuring that beneficiaries receive arrears for the preceding months.

This increment is aimed at offsetting the impact of inflation and rising living costs, offering a modest boost to take-home salaries across various pay levels.

Impact on Salaries Across Pay Scales

With the latest revision, employees are expected to see a noticeable increase in their monthly earnings. For instance, those earning a basic salary of Rs 18,000 could see their total pay rise to approximately Rs 28,800. Similarly, employees with a basic pay of Rs 29,200 may see their earnings increase to around Rs 46,720. Senior officials with a basic salary of Rs 2.5 lakh could witness their overall salary exceeding Rs 4 lakh.

The Dearness Allowance is revised twice a year, once for January and once for July, though official announcements often come later. This year’s delay had led to some dissatisfaction among central government employees, especially as last year’s hike was declared in late March.

Delay Sparks Employee Concerns

The lag in announcing the DA revision this time had triggered concerns among employee unions. Traditionally, such updates are timed around major festivals like Holi or Diwali, but the delay created uncertainty among beneficiaries awaiting clarity on their revised pay.

Focus Shifts to 8th Pay Commission Demands

The DA hike comes amid growing demands for a comprehensive salary overhaul under the proposed 8th Pay Commission. Employee unions, particularly the National Council–Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), have submitted a memorandum seeking significant revisions.

Key demands include raising the minimum basic salary to Rs 69,000 from the current Rs 18,000, along with a fitment factor of 3.83. If implemented, this would mark a substantial shift in the government pay structure.

Additional proposals include a 6 percent annual increment, a minimum 30 percent House Rent Allowance (HRA), restoration of the old pension scheme, and improved gratuity calculations. There are also calls for at least two increments upon promotion, with a minimum benefit of Rs 10,000.

As discussions continue, the DA hike offers immediate relief, while the broader question of structural pay reform remains under active consideration