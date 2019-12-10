Centre has approved eight medical colleges in J&K and Ladakh: MHA

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy in a written reply to a question informed Lok Sabha that the Government has approved the establishment of eight medical colleges in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions.

These medical colleges, which are under various stages of implementation, will come up in the districts of Doda, Kathua, Baramulla, Anantnag, Rajouri, Udhampur, Handwara (Dist. Kupwara) in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and the district of Leh in the UT of Ladakh.

Center also said that the Government of India has been fully committed to the overall development of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir as well as the newly created Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the newly created Union Territory of Ladakh.

Reddy informed the House that certain 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) allowances like Children Education Allowance, Hostel Allowance, Transport Allowance, LTC, Fixed Medical Allowance that were not being given to nearly 4.5 lakh State Government employees in the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir have been approved for an estimated cost of Rs 4800 crore, for all such employees, who are now working in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh, since the day these new Union Territories came into existence.

After the creation of the two UTs, a total of Rs 14,559.25 crore has been allocated that was being given to the states. Out of this, Rs 2,977.31 crore has already been released to the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and Rs 1,275.99 to the UT of Ladakh till date.