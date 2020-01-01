Centre has approved Chandrayaan-3, project ongoing: ISRO chief K Sivan

After the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) ambitious attempt to land a rover on the lunar surface ended up in failure by fine margins, ISRO Chairman K Sivan on Wednesday said that the central government has green-lit the Chandrayan-3, and the preparations for the project is in full swing.

"Government has approved Chandrayan-3, the project is ongoing. The land acquisition for a second spaceport has been initiated and the port will be in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu." [sic] Sivan was quoted by ANI.

The third lunar mission will have a configuration similar to Chandrayaan-2, equipped with the lander and a rover, and will land on the same location where the Vickram-lander for the previous mission crashlanded.

Speaking about the accomplishments of the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission, the ISRO chief said, "We have made good progress on Chandrayan-2, even though we could not land successfully, the orbiter is still functioning, its going to function for the next 7 years to produce science data."

ISRO's second moon mission, Chandrayaan-2 had three main parts – orbiter, lander (Vikram) and rover (Pragyan). In the last-minute snag, a communication link between the lander and the orbiter snapped as the former was descending towards the moon's south pole.

Vikram Lander was supposed to make a soft landing on the moon on September 7 but just minutes before the landing, ISRO lost contact with the Lander. Later, NASA located the debris of the Vikram Lander with the help of a Chennai-based IT professional.

However, the orbiter has been in contact with ISRO and is beaming back critical information.

After the loss of contact with Vikram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had encouraged the country's space scientists to persevere in their endeavours, terming ISRO's attempt a "great feat".