Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Centre grants 'Z' category VIP security cover to Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani

The 'Z' security cover will be on a "payment basis" and will cost around Rs 15-20 lakh per month.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 06:40 PM IST

Centre grants 'Z' category VIP security cover to Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani

The Centre has granted businessman and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani 'Z' category VIP security protection, PTI reported. Adani, who has a net worth of roughly $130.2 billion, was given the security cover of CRPF commandos based on a threat perception analysis compiled by central security agencies.

The 'Z' security cover will be on a "payment basis" and will cost around Rs 15-20 lakh per month.

Security cover is divided into six categories: X, Y, Y plus, Z, Z plus, and SPG (Special Protection Group). The Prime Minister and his immediate family are the only people who have access to the SPG. Other forms of protection can be offered to someone who has provided information about a threat to the Centre or state governments.

The Union government granted Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani a 'Z+' category protection of CRPF commandos in 2013, followed by a low category cover for his wife Neeta Ambani a few years later.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ| Noida man charged Rs 3,000 for 45-km ride, Uber refunds excess amount citing 'GPS error'

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Who is Leo Kalyan? The artist who sang at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC recruitment scam: ED interrogates former WB Education Minister Partha Chatterjee in jail
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.