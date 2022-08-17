Centre grants 'Z' category VIP security cover to Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani

The Centre has granted businessman and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani 'Z' category VIP security protection, PTI reported. Adani, who has a net worth of roughly $130.2 billion, was given the security cover of CRPF commandos based on a threat perception analysis compiled by central security agencies.

The 'Z' security cover will be on a "payment basis" and will cost around Rs 15-20 lakh per month.

Security cover is divided into six categories: X, Y, Y plus, Z, Z plus, and SPG (Special Protection Group). The Prime Minister and his immediate family are the only people who have access to the SPG. Other forms of protection can be offered to someone who has provided information about a threat to the Centre or state governments.

The Union government granted Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani a 'Z+' category protection of CRPF commandos in 2013, followed by a low category cover for his wife Neeta Ambani a few years later.

(With inputs from PTI)

