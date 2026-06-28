Centre govt to launch AI-powered Aarogya Setu 2.0 on June 29: Here's everything you need to know

The Centre will launch a revamped AI-powered Aarogya Setu app and several digital healthcare platforms under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.

The Centre will launch a revamped version of the Aarogya Setu app along with a suite of new digital health initiatives on Monday, marking a major expansion of India's digital healthcare ecosystem under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda will unveil the initiatives at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on June 29, according to a statement issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

Aarogya Setu transformed into personal health record app

Originally introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic as a contact-tracing application, Aarogya Setu has now been redesigned as a Personal Health Record (PHR) platform.

The updated app will allow users to create and manage their Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA), securely access and share digital health records, and exchange health information through a consent-based system. The Health Ministry said the new version builds on the app's widespread adoption during the pandemic while significantly expanding its capabilities.

AI insights, wearable integration and digital hospital services

The upgraded Aarogya Setu will offer AI-generated health insights and integrate data from wearable devices to provide users with a more comprehensive health profile.

Users will also be able to register for outpatient services, make hospital payments using in-app scan features, locate nearby hospitals, doctors, blood banks and ambulance services, and access benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY).

Additionally, the app will include hospital empanelment search, a digital insurance wallet, and policy information related to the Ayushman CAPF scheme for eligible Central Armed Police Forces personnel and their dependents.

Upgraded Ayushman App and WhatsApp chatbot

The government will also launch an enhanced Ayushman App designed specifically for PM-JAY beneficiaries.

The app will enable users to verify eligibility, check treatment history, find empanelled hospitals, and submit grievances. To improve accessibility, beneficiaries will also be able to access these services through Ayushman Sarathi, a WhatsApp chatbot offering a conversational interface.

Faster health insurance claims

The National Health Authority (NHA) will introduce the National Health Claims Exchange (NHCX), a platform designed to standardise the exchange of claims data between hospitals and insurance providers.

The system aims to reduce paperwork, speed up claim settlements, and minimise administrative delays. The NHA will also launch a utility that converts insurers' health plans into the globally recognised FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources) format, helping reduce errors in claims processing.

New digital tools for clinics and healthcare providers

For healthcare providers, the government will introduce e-Sushrut Clinic, a plug-and-play digital solution that enables clinics to digitise patient records and integrate with the national digital health ecosystem.

Other initiatives include a Drug Registry that assigns standardised codes to medicines, Common LOINC Codes for India for laboratory data standardisation, and the Bharat Health Terminology Service, a unified medical vocabulary designed to improve interoperability across digital health systems.

Strengthening India's digital health ecosystem

According to the Health Ministry, all these initiatives are part of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), the government's flagship programme aimed at creating an integrated, secure and interoperable digital healthcare infrastructure across the country.