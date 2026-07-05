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Centre govt orders Meta to remove child abuse ads on Instagram, seeks reply in 7 days

The Centre has issued a notice to Meta over the alleged presence of Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material (CSEAM) in paid Instagram ads. MeitY has directed the company to remove such content immediately

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 05, 2026, 01:29 PM IST

Centre govt orders Meta to remove child abuse ads on Instagram, seeks reply in 7 days
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The Central government has issued a notice to Meta over the alleged presence of Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material (CSEAM) in paid advertisements on Instagram, according to sources.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has reportedly directed the social media platform to immediately remove all advertisements and content that promote or provide access to such illegal material.

Meta asked to respond within seven days

Sources said the government has sought a detailed explanation from Meta regarding how such content appeared on Instagram and what measures have been taken to detect, remove and prevent it. The company has been asked to submit its response within seven days.

Part of wider crackdown on online child abuse content

The notice is part of the Centre's broader efforts to curb the spread of child sexual abuse material across digital platforms.

Authorities are pushing technology companies to strengthen content moderation and ensure stricter compliance with Indian laws aimed at preventing the circulation of illegal and exploitative content online. The government has repeatedly stressed that digital platforms must act swiftly against harmful content and take stronger measures to safeguard users, especially children.

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