Centre government orders removal of apps used in viral e-rickshaw shutdown incidents

The Centre has ordered the removal of BAT BMS and Epoch Li-ion apps from Google Play Store and Apple App Store after reports they were misused to remotely disable e-rickshaws in Delhi.

Centre has directed the removal of two mobile applications, BAT BMS and Epoch Li-ion, from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store after reports emerged that they were being misused to remotely disable e-rickshaws in Delhi.

The apps, which are designed to manage Bluetooth-enabled lithium-ion batteries, allegedly allowed users to switch off some e-rickshaws while they were in motion, raising serious safety concerns.

Government orders apps to be taken down

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has instructed both app stores to remove the two applications from their platforms.

Speaking on the sidelines of a CII Cybersecurity Summit, MeitY Secretary S. Krishnan confirmed that action had already been taken. "That is right... there are a couple of apps which came to our notice yesterday, and both of them have been taken down from the app stores," Krishnan said.

He added that the government would continue engaging with app stores to ensure potentially harmful applications are not made available to the public.

How the e-rickshaw 'prank' works

The controversy began after videos surfaced on social media showing people remotely switching off moving e-rickshaws using their smartphones.

The apps connect to nearby Bluetooth-enabled lithium-ion batteries. If the battery management system lacks password protection or authentication, anyone within Bluetooth range can pair with the battery and activate the "Discharge Switch."

Once triggered, the battery cuts power to the vehicle, bringing the e-rickshaw to a halt. The driver cannot restart the vehicle using the ignition key alone. The battery must first be switched back on through the same application.

Battery systems, not the apps alone, are the real issue

According to a senior Delhi government official, the apps were originally developed to help users monitor battery performance, including voltage, current and temperature.

However, the problem arises when battery manufacturers fail to secure Bluetooth access with proper authentication. "There is no password or authentication. As a result, cutting the power output and bringing the vehicle to a sudden halt becomes easy," the official said.

This means the vulnerability lies primarily in unsecured battery management systems rather than the apps themselves.

Safety concerns prompt swift action

The incident has raised concerns about cybersecurity in connected electric vehicles, particularly low-cost e-rickshaws equipped with Bluetooth-enabled Battery Management Systems (BMS).

By removing the apps from official app stores, the government aims to prevent further misuse while encouraging stronger security measures, such as password protection and authentication, in future battery management systems.