FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Sanae Takaichi India Visit: Japanese PM Tries Her Hand At Santoor During India Visit

Sanae Takaichi India Visit: Japanese PM Tries Her Hand At Santoor During India Visit

FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann resigns after shock Round of 32 exit; Jürgen Klopp emerges as favourite

FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann resigns after shock

Israel Iran War: Supreme Leader Mojtaba To Skip Father Ali Khamenei's Funeral Over Security Concerns

Israel Iran War: Supreme Leader Mojtaba To Skip Father Ali Khamenei's Funeral Over Security Concerns

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma: Celebrity couples who had wedding festivities in Italy

Celebrity couples who had their wedding festivities in Italy

Mirzapur, House of the Dragon, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: How the battle for the throne is taking over OTT

Mirzapur, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: Battle for the throne takes over OTT

Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here

Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Centre government orders removal of apps used in viral e-rickshaw shutdown incidents

The Centre has ordered the removal of BAT BMS and Epoch Li-ion apps from Google Play Store and Apple App Store after reports they were misused to remotely disable e-rickshaws in Delhi.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 03, 2026, 02:02 PM IST

Centre government orders removal of apps used in viral e-rickshaw shutdown incidents
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Centre has directed the removal of two mobile applications, BAT BMS and Epoch Li-ion, from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store after reports emerged that they were being misused to remotely disable e-rickshaws in Delhi.

The apps, which are designed to manage Bluetooth-enabled lithium-ion batteries, allegedly allowed users to switch off some e-rickshaws while they were in motion, raising serious safety concerns.

Government orders apps to be taken down

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has instructed both app stores to remove the two applications from their platforms.

Speaking on the sidelines of a CII Cybersecurity Summit, MeitY Secretary S. Krishnan confirmed that action had already been taken. "That is right... there are a couple of apps which came to our notice yesterday, and both of them have been taken down from the app stores," Krishnan said.

He added that the government would continue engaging with app stores to ensure potentially harmful applications are not made available to the public.

How the e-rickshaw 'prank' works

The controversy began after videos surfaced on social media showing people remotely switching off moving e-rickshaws using their smartphones.

The apps connect to nearby Bluetooth-enabled lithium-ion batteries. If the battery management system lacks password protection or authentication, anyone within Bluetooth range can pair with the battery and activate the "Discharge Switch."

Once triggered, the battery cuts power to the vehicle, bringing the e-rickshaw to a halt. The driver cannot restart the vehicle using the ignition key alone. The battery must first be switched back on through the same application.

Battery systems, not the apps alone, are the real issue

According to a senior Delhi government official, the apps were originally developed to help users monitor battery performance, including voltage, current and temperature.

However, the problem arises when battery manufacturers fail to secure Bluetooth access with proper authentication. "There is no password or authentication. As a result, cutting the power output and bringing the vehicle to a sudden halt becomes easy," the official said.

This means the vulnerability lies primarily in unsecured battery management systems rather than the apps themselves.

Safety concerns prompt swift action

The incident has raised concerns about cybersecurity in connected electric vehicles, particularly low-cost e-rickshaws equipped with Bluetooth-enabled Battery Management Systems (BMS).

By removing the apps from official app stores, the government aims to prevent further misuse while encouraging stronger security measures, such as password protection and authentication, in future battery management systems.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Centre government orders removal of apps used in viral e-rickshaw shutdown incidents
Centre government orders removal of apps used in e-rickshaw shutdown incidents
FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann resigns after shock Round of 32 exit; Jürgen Klopp emerges as favourite
FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann resigns after shock
SC refuses to cancel Sonam Raghuvanshi's bail order, says 'Won't go back to jail'. Why?
'Won't go to jail': SC refuses to cancel Sonam Raghuvanshi's bail order
India to play Test cricket in Sri Lanka after 9 years; Galle and Colombo named venues
India to play Test cricket in Sri Lanka after 9 years; Galle, Colombo to host
Alpha Twitter review: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari 'pathetic' film is 'final nail in YRF Spy Universe', netizens slam Dhurandhar-inspired logic, Hrithik's 'Krrish mode' cameo
Alpha review: Alia, Sharvari's film is 'final coffin' in YRF Spy Universe
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma: Celebrity couples who had wedding festivities in Italy
Celebrity couples who had their wedding festivities in Italy
Mirzapur, House of the Dragon, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: How the battle for the throne is taking over OTT
Mirzapur, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: Battle for the throne takes over OTT
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home
Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed
Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement