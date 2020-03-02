Trending#

Donald Trump

CAA protests

Jamia

Ind vs NZ

Nirbhaya

  1. Home
  2. India


Centre gives nod to Wifi services onboard flights

Vistara CEO Leslie Thng told PTI that it would be the first plane to provide in-flight Wi-Fi services.


Representational image

Share

Updated: Mar 2, 2020, 01:29 PM IST

The Central Government on Monday gave permission to airlines operating in India to provide Wi-Fi services to passengers onboard the flight.

 "The Pilot-in-Command may permit the access of Internet services by passengers on board an aircraft in flight, through Wi-Fi on board, when laptop, smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, e-reader or a point of sale device is used in flight mode or airplane mode," the notification read.

"The Director-General shall certify the aircraft for the usage of internet service in-flight through Wi-Fi onboard," the notification added.

Vistara CEO Leslie Thng told a news agency that it would be the first plane to provide in-flight Wi-Fi services.  