Centre gives nod to Wifi services onboard flights

The Central Government on Monday gave permission to airlines operating in India to provide Wi-Fi services to passengers onboard the flight.

"The Pilot-in-Command may permit the access of Internet services by passengers on board an aircraft in flight, through Wi-Fi on board, when laptop, smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, e-reader or a point of sale device is used in flight mode or airplane mode," the notification read.

"The Director-General shall certify the aircraft for the usage of internet service in-flight through Wi-Fi onboard," the notification added.

Vistara CEO Leslie Thng told a news agency that it would be the first plane to provide in-flight Wi-Fi services.