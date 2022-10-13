Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Centre gives early Diwali gift: Rs 22000 cr grant for oil, LPG companies; bonus for railway employees

The central government has decided to approve a grant of Rs 22,000 crore for LPG and oil firms, as well as bonuses for railway employees.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 10:22 AM IST

Centre gives early Diwali gift: Rs 22000 cr grant for oil, LPG companies; bonus for railway employees
Representational image

The central government has decided to give an early surprise to several sectors ahead of the festive season, adding to the Diwali 2022 celebrations. The new decisions by Centre bring good news for railway employees and oil and LPG companies.

In a Diwali bonanza for railway employees, the Centre approved the payment of a Productivity-Linked Bonus, which is equivalent to 78 days of wages, to railway employees for the financial year 2021-2022.

The Cabinet meeting on Wednesday informed that the Productivity-Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days of wages will be paid to non-gazetted railway employees, excluding RPF/RPSF personnel, for the financial year 2021-22.

A government statement announcing the same said, “The payment of PLB would serve as an incentive and result in motivating a large number of Railway employees, particularly those involved in execution and operations of railways, to improve their productivity and ensure safety, speed and service for Railway customers.”

Not just a bonus for railway employees, but the Centre has also decided to approve a grant of Rs 22,000 crore for oil companies to provide subsidies for LPG. The decision was made by the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Cabinet meeting on Wednesday informed that the Productivity-Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days of wages will be paid to non-gazetted railway employees, excluding RPF/RPSF personnel, for the financial year 2021-22.

The Union Cabinet said that the companies covered under this grant are Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), as per ANI reports.

The approval, the official statement said, would help the state-run oil companies to continue their commitment to the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan, ensuring unhindered domestic LPG supplies and also supporting the procurement of Make in India products.

The statement also said between June 2020 and June 2022, the international prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) increased by about 300 per cent. However, the statement said that to insulate consumers from fluctuations in international LPG prices, the cost increase was not fully passed on to consumers of domestic LPG. 

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Kanpur: 8-month-old drowns in bucket at home; mother had gone to fetch milk

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Lamborghini, Porsche, Audi, BMW, Mercedes: Luxurious rides of India's T20 World Cup stars
Hina Khan's sizzling photos from Maldives vacation will drive away your Monday blues
6 banks that offer best 5-year fixed deposits in India
Oral health: What causes tooth discoloration?
Sleeping tips: Five ways to help you sleep better at night
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 481 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.