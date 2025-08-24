Centre give clearance of Rs 700000000000 to Defence Ministry, India to begin negotiations with Germany to build six P-75I submarine under Project...

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
INDIA

The Centre has given clearance to the Defence Ministry to begin negotiations for the deal to buy six submarines. Under 'Project 75 India', these submarines will be built in India with the help of Germany.

ANI

Updated : Aug 24, 2025, 09:13 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

The Centre has given clearance to the Defence Ministry to begin negotiations for the deal to buy six submarines, this clearance was stuck for over six months. Under 'Project 75 India', these submarines will be built in India with the help of Germany. In January, Defence Ministry had selected state-owned MDL (Mazagaon Dockyards Limited) for building six submarines with Air Independent Propulsion systems with German ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems as its partner.

"The Centre has now given clearance to the Defence Ministry and the MDL to begin negotiations for the project, and the process is expected to start by the end of this month," Defence official said to ANI.

High-level meeting

The Centre took the decision after a very high-level meeting, including top defence and national security functionaries, who discussed the roadmap and future of the country's submarine fleet, they said.

The Defence Ministry and the Indian Navy are expecting to conclude contract negotiations in the next six months and get final approval for it. Through the contract, the Defence Ministry aims to develop indigenous capability for designing and manufacturing conventional submarines within the country.

The government is also exploring ways to accelerate the submarine building process. The Indian Navy is looking to buy six advanced submarines with the ability to stay underwater for three weeks under Project 75 India, and the German AIP would allow it to do so.

Two nuclear attack submarines in line

The Indian industry is also working on building two nuclear attack submarines, where private sector giant Larsen and Toubro would play a big role, along with the Submarine Building Centre. Against the backdrop of the rapid modernisation of the Chinese Navy, the Indian government has cleared numerous submarine projects, including both nuclear and conventional ones. However, India must rapidly develop the desired capabilities to counter both China and Pakistan in its area of interest.

The Indian Navy is likely to phase out around 10 of its submarines in the next decade and would require their replacements in the same timeframe.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh takes jibe at Pakistan Army and Field Marshal Asim Munir: 'Robber mentality..., delusion...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
