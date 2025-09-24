CDS General Anil Chauhan gets 8-month extension till May 2026

Gen Chauhan's current stint as the top military officer is scheduled to end on September 30.

The Centre has approved the extension of the service of General Anil Chauhan as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Secretary, Department of Military Affairs, up to 30th May 2026, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the Defence Ministry said. Gen Chauhan's current stint as the top military officer is scheduled to end on September 30. He has been serving as the Chief of Defence Staff since September 30, 2022.

Commissioned in the Indian Army in 1981, Gen Chauhan has had a distinguished career with key command and staff appointments. General Chauhan is the second CDS to assume the post after General Bipin Rawat. Gen Chauhan has also been awarded with Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal for his exemplary services.

