Leh protest: Sonam Wangchuk condemns ‘youth’ actions says, protest turned violent because...
President Murmu to visit Vrindavan on Maharaja Express; Luxury train fares start from Rs...
Sonu Sood questioned by ED for more than seven hours in illegal betting app case
Donald Trump's SHOCKING shift in tone on Russia, says, 'Ukraine would be able to...'
Shah Rukh Khan has been given National Award because of Bihar elections, says Congress; BJP argues 'saffron party never judged...'
CDS General Anil Chauhan gets 8-month extension till May 2026
This film premiered at Cannes, clashed with Saiyaara, bombed at box office, director went into depression after 'heartbreaking failure'
Meet Mohit Tyagi: 'India's most celebrated teacher', will be played by Scam 2003's Gagan Dev Riar in.., he provides free education to 20 lakh students by..
IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma creates history, breaks Sanath Jayasuriya’s record to become first player ever to....
INDIA
Gen Chauhan's current stint as the top military officer is scheduled to end on September 30.
The Centre has approved the extension of the service of General Anil Chauhan as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Secretary, Department of Military Affairs, up to 30th May 2026, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the Defence Ministry said. Gen Chauhan's current stint as the top military officer is scheduled to end on September 30. He has been serving as the Chief of Defence Staff since September 30, 2022.
Commissioned in the Indian Army in 1981, Gen Chauhan has had a distinguished career with key command and staff appointments. General Chauhan is the second CDS to assume the post after General Bipin Rawat. Gen Chauhan has also been awarded with Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal for his exemplary services.
Government has approved the extension of service of General Anil Chauhan as Chief of Defence Staff (#CDS) & Secretary, Department of Military Affairs, upto 30th May 2026, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.— Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) September 24, 2025
Commissioned in 1981, Gen Chauhan has had a distinguished…
READ | Greater Noida news: PM Modi to inaugurate international trade show on Sept 25; all you need to know