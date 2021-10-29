Centre extends suspension of international commercial flights till November 30

With the fear of COVID-19 cases rising amid some countries reporting fresh cases, the government has extended the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger flights till November 30.

As per a notice issued by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday, the restrictions will not be applicable on international all-cargo operations and special flights that have been approved by the DGCA.

The flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis, added the order.

In September, the authority had extended the suspension of international commercial passenger flights till October 31.

The Central government had banned the operation of international flights on March 23 last year to contain and control the spread of COVID-19.

Flight restrictions, however, were later eased under air bubble arrangements with certain countries. At present, India has formed air bubble pacts with about 28 countries.

The country had been operating Vande Bharat flights to many countries over the last one year to evacuate stranded Indians.