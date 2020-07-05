Centre extends postal ballot facility to voters over 65, quarantined COVID-19 patients

The Centre has issued a notification allowing people above the age of 65 to vote via postal ballot in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Notably, old people, especially people above the age of 60, and people with co-morbid conditions are more susceptible to being infected by the virus.

According to a notification by the Law and Justice Ministry, the Centre after consulting the Election Commission of India (ECI) made rules to further amend the Conduction of Election

Rules, 1961.

The notification said that in the rule 27A, clause (aa) of the Conduct of Election Rules 1961, after the words "or persons with disability" occurring at the end, the words, letter and figures "or the COVID-19 suspect or affected persons" shall be inserted.

In clause (e), for the figures and word "80 years", the figures and word "65 years" shall be substituted.

Previously, voters above the age of 80 were given the option of postal ballot.

The benefit of the postal ballot has also been extended to COVID-19 positive patients who are under home or institutional quarantine.

After clause (e), according to the notification, a clause (f) shall be inserted which will read "COVID 19 suspect or affected persons" means the electors who are (i) tested as COVID 19 positive by the government hospital or the hospital recognised by the government as COVID hospital, or (ii) under home quarantine or institutional quarantine due to COVID 19, and certified by such competent authority, as may be notified by the state government or union territory administration."

These changes were made keeping in mind the Bihar Assembly elections which is expected to be held in November this year, and the West Bengal polls which is supposed to take place in early 2021.

(With ANI inputs)