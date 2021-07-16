Centre extends deadline for farmers' enrolment till July 23 for PM Crop Insurance scheme

After considering various options on which would set limits on the profit margin for insurers, the MVA government had decided to go ahead with PMFBY.

The Central government on Thursday extended the cut-off date for enrolment of farmers under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana from July 15 to July 23 for the Kharif season 2021.

The Centre decision comes after the Maharashtra government had requested to extend the deadline of the PM's Crop Insurance scheme PMFBY till July 23. The last date for enrolment was July 15.

After considering various options on which would set limits on the profit margin for insurers, the MVA government had decided to go ahead with the PM's Crop Insurance scheme.

However, the state claimed that the enrolment date had to be moved for helping the farmers complete the process smoothly.

In a request letter to the Centre, the Maharashtra government wrote, "46 lakh farmers have applied for the scheme to date but several are still to complete formalities for the scheme."

In response to the letter by the Maharashtra government, Sunil Kumar, Secretary of Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said, "l am directed to refer to an aforementioned letter received from State Government of Maharashtra on the subject mentioned above wherein state government has requested to extend the cut-off date for enrolment of farmers under PMFBY for Kharif 2021 season from July 15 to July 23 owing to challenges faced due to COVID-19 pandemic and enclosed the consent of aforesaid all six concerned implementing general insurance companies."

Many states including Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal had earlier exited the PM's Crop Insurance scheme.