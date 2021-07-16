Centre extends deadline for farmers' enrolment till July 23 for PM Crop Insurance scheme

Headlines

The Continental trailer: Mel Gibson-starrer decodes beginning of young Winston Scott in John Wick's spin-off series

8 months old girl slammed on ground by mentally disturbed man, passes away

Alia Bhatt reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's cheeky joke about her in Jawan trailer: 'Poori duniya ko chahiye...'

How much revenue BCCI is generating from media rights of IPL and India’s home matches? Check details here

Meet Jaya Verma Sinha, India's first woman CEO of Railway board in 166 years

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

The Continental trailer: Mel Gibson-starrer decodes beginning of young Winston Scott in John Wick's spin-off series

8 months old girl slammed on ground by mentally disturbed man, passes away

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, wife Sonam Bhattacharya blessed with baby boy

9 foods that make you look older

8 Benefits of bitter gourd

8 signs of heart arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

'Bete ko haath lagane se pehle': Is Jawan trailer's viral line is Shah Rukh's message to 'haters'?

“Child is playfully frolicking”: Pragyan Rover manoeuvring in search of safe route

Johannesburg Fire: More Than 60 Killed, 43 Injured As Rescue Operations Continue

The Continental trailer: Mel Gibson-starrer decodes beginning of young Winston Scott in John Wick's spin-off series

Alia Bhatt reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's cheeky joke about her in Jawan trailer: 'Poori duniya ko chahiye...'

Vijay Varma gets angry on pap for asking about his Maldives vacation with Tamannaah Bhatia: 'Iss tarah baat nahi...'

HomeIndia

India

Centre extends deadline for farmers' enrolment till July 23 for PM Crop Insurance scheme

After considering various options on which would set limits on the profit margin for insurers, the MVA government had decided to go ahead with PMFBY.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2021, 10:29 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Central government on Thursday extended the cut-off date for enrolment of farmers under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana from July 15 to July 23 for the Kharif season 2021.

The Centre decision comes after the Maharashtra government had requested to extend the deadline of the PM's Crop Insurance scheme PMFBY till July 23. The last date for enrolment was July 15.

After considering various options on which would set limits on the profit margin for insurers, the MVA government had decided to go ahead with the PM's Crop Insurance scheme.

However, the state claimed that the enrolment date had to be moved for helping the farmers complete the process smoothly.

In a request letter to the Centre, the Maharashtra government wrote, "46 lakh farmers have applied for the scheme to date but several are still to complete formalities for the scheme." 

In response to the letter by the Maharashtra government, Sunil Kumar, Secretary of Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said, "l am directed to refer to an aforementioned letter received from State Government of Maharashtra on the subject mentioned above wherein state government has requested to extend the cut-off date for enrolment of farmers under PMFBY for Kharif 2021 season from July 15 to July 23 owing to challenges faced due to COVID-19 pandemic and enclosed the consent of aforesaid all six concerned implementing general insurance companies."

Many states including Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal had earlier exited the PM's Crop Insurance scheme.

 

 

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Miss World CEO Julia Morley recalls how 20-year-old Aishwarya Rai stunned everyone: 'Something magical...' | Exclusive

‘I don’t have an ego': Mohammed Shami's insights on bowling with the new or old ball prior to India's Asia Cup opener

ISRO's Aditya-L1 mission to shed illuminating insights into the Sun's present and future: Expert

Scam 2003's Telgi actor Gagan Dev Riar feels lucky actors today are cast based on talent, ‘not just looks’ | Exclusive

IND vs PAK head-to-head record: Which team has upper hand? Check stats for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup clash

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE