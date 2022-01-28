Centre extends Covid guidelines till February 28, Mandaviya to hold review meet today

To keep check on the spread of the infection, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday extended the Covid-19 guidelines issued under the Disaster Management Act till February 28 and urged states/Union territories not to lower their guards.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla wrote to chief secretaries of all states/UTs, asking to issues necessary directions to authorities concerned for effective management of the infection. "Imposition and lifting of local curbs/restrictions should be dynamic and should be based on the case positivity and hospitalisation status at the local level," the letter said.

Home Secretary wrote that due to the current wave, led by the new variant Omicron, there has been a steady increase in the number of Covid cases in the country and the active cases have increased to over 22 lakhs.

"Though a majority of active cases are recovering fast and a low percentage of cases are in hospitals, it is still a matter of concern that 407 districts in 34 States and Union Territories are reporting a positivity rate of more than 10%. Therefore, looking at the current trends of Covid virus, there is a need to exercise caution and vigilance," the letter said.

The Ministry said there should be continued focus on the five-fold strategy of test-track-treat, vaccination and adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a high-level meeting today with the health ministers of Southern states and Union territories to review the Covid-19 situation. He will also review public health measures taken in view of the Omicron spread. The Covid-19 review meet will be held virtually at 2.30 pm.

The state health ministers from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar Islands are expected to attend the meeting.

