Centre excludes THIS medication from Covid treatment guidelines – Check details

Adhering to the rising Covid-19 cases in the country, the Centre has released fresh guidelines for the treatment of Covid-19. The guidelines issued today do not include Molnupiravir and permit the use of Remdesivir and Tocilizumab drug under only certain conditions.

According to the data shared by the health ministry, India recorded 2,58,089 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. As stated by global scientists, Omicron variant of Covid-19 will not be the last version of the virus.

Following the successful beginning of vaccination for 15 to 17-year-old children, the country is all set to begin the Covid vaccination programme for age group 12-14 from February end.

To control further spread of the Omicron variant, Pune-based Gennova has developed the mRNA vaccine that will be tested for human use for efficacy and immunogenicity soon.

As per reports, the first messenger or mRNA vaccine will soon be released as it is near completion of Phase 3 clinical trials. The company has submitted Phase 2trial data of more than 3,000 subjects of their two-dose mRNA vaccine developed on the delta variant.

Almost 45% of children from the age bracket of 15 to 17 years have received first dose of their vaccination.

According to the Chairman of the Covid-19 working group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation - Dr N K Arora, “We aim to cover all the 7.4 crore adolescents in the 15-17 age bracket with the first dose by January-end so that we can start vaccinating them with the second dose from early February and finish the second dose by February-end. We want to start vaccinating children between 12 and 14 years from February-end or early March”.