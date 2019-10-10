Headlines

5 Best sites to Buy Youtube Subscribers France (Cheap)

5 Best sites to Buy Youtube Views France (Real & Cheap)

5 Best Sites to Buy Instagram Auto Likes

IQuest Enterprises acquires Viatris’ Indian API operations

Maharashtra hospital deaths: FIR against Shiv Sena MP for making dean of Nanded medical college clean toilet

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

5 Best sites to Buy Youtube Subscribers France (Cheap)

5 Best sites to Buy Youtube Views France (Real & Cheap)

5 Best Sites to Buy Instagram Auto Likes

IIT graduates who became politicians

7 delicious chila recipes for weight loss

Indian cricketers who got married more than once

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Ammy Virk, Binnu Dhillon Talk About Sonam Bajwa’s Wedding, Say They Will Handle The 'Bar' | Part 2

Rahul Gandhi At Golden Temple For 'Sewa;' Cuts Vegetables, Engages In Other Volunteer Services

Gaddi Jaandi Ae Chalaangaan Maardi: Ammy, Binnu, Jasmin And Mahi Talk About Their Film | Part 1

Old video shows how Kriti Sanon manifested doing action film years before Ganapath: 'Sometime in future...'

Meet Shark Tank India's newest shark, once sold SIM cards, now worth Rs 16,000 crore, started Rs 80,000 crore firm at 18

Why AR Rahman has sued Association of Surgeons of India for Rs 10 crore in defamation case

HomeIndia

India

Centre empanels 41 IAS officers as secretary, secretary equivalent

All from the 1988 to 1987 batch.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2019, 07:47 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Central government has empanelled 41 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers of the 1988 to 1987 batch to hold secretary, secretary equivalent posts in the Government of India.

While 26 of these officers were empanelled as secretaries to the central government, the appointment committee of the cabinet also approved the empanelment of 15 officers to hold secretary equivalent posts.

Among the officers empanelled to hold secretaries/ secretary equivalent posts are Debasish Panda (UP:1987), Renuka Kumar (UP:1987) and Leena Nandan (UP:1987).

On the other hand, Sunil Kumar (UP:1987) and Arun Singhal (UP:1987) were empanelled to hold secretary equivalent posts.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'My light when skies are grey': IAS Ria Tabi wishes IPS husband Manish Kumar on his birthday with special message

Salman Khan celebrates his 35 years in films with Tiger 3, calls it 'perfect gift' for fans: 'I love action genre'

Will deal with issue if…: Supreme Court on immunity of MPs, MLAs

PM Modi to launch several development projects in Chhattisgarh, Telangana today

Virat Kohli ventures into E1 World Championship as team owner ahead of ODI World Cup; check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE