Centre defends transfer of Delhi HC judge S Muralidharm, says well-settled process followed

Amid criticism over the transfer of Delhi High Court judge Justice S Muralidhar to the Punjab and Haryana High Court late on Wednesday, the Narendra Modi-led government has defended the decision saying that the transfer was done on the recommedation of the Supreme Court collegium headed by the Chief Justice of India.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad took to Twitter and said that well settled process has been followed in the transfer. "Transfer of Hon’ble Justice Muralidhar was done pursuant to the recommendation dated 12.02.2020 of the Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India. While transferring the judge consent of the judge is taken. The well settled process have been followed," he tweeted.

In a series of tweets, the minister also hit out at Cogress for politicising a routine transfer.

"By politicising a routine transfer, Congress has yet again displayed its scant regard for the judiciary. People of India have rejected Congress Party and hence it is hell bent on destroying the very institutions India cherishes by constantly attacking them," he tweeted.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's jibe at the transfer mentioning Justice Loya, the law minister clarified that it has been well settled by the Supreme Court. "The Loya judgement has been well settled by the Supreme Court. Those raising questions do not respect the judgment of the Apex Court pronounced after elaborate arguments. Does Rahul Gandhi consider himself above even the Supreme Court?" Prasad asked.

"We respect independence of judiciary. Record of Congress in compromising independence of judiciary, superseding judges even of Supreme Court during Emergency is well known.They rejoice only when the judgment is of their liking otherwise raise questions on the institutions itself," he said.

"The Party, which is the private property of one family, has no right to lecture about objectionable speeches. The family & it’s cronies have routinely used the harshest words against the Courts, the Army, the CAG, the PM and the people of India," the minister added.

On Wednesday, a government notification was issued stating that after consultation with Chief Justice SA Bobde, President Ram Nath Kovind transferred Justice S Muralidhar, judge of Delhi High Court, as Judge of Punjab and Haryana High court.

A meeting was held on February 12 in which the apex court collegium had recommended the transfer.