Centre cracks down on online fake news, suspends 3 YouTube news channels with 300 million views

In a major effort to tackle fake news and misinformation in the country, the Centre sent an order to YouTube, asking them to take down three channels that are spreading fake news. These channels have lakhs of subscribers and millions of viewers.

In the order issued to YouTube, the government said that these YouTube news channels are making false and sensational claims about various public welfare initiatives and spreading fake news. The Centre also declared them as peddlers of fake news.

The Press Information Bureau Fact Check team put out the names of the three YouTube channels, saying that they have over 300 million views on the video-sharing platform. The channels were blocked by YouTube on Wednesday, as per reports.

"The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has directed YouTube to take down the three channels Aaj Tak Live, News Headlines and Sarkari Updates," an official source said Wednesday. Aaj Tak Live is not associated with the India Today Group, the government had clarified.

The channels were using thumbnails and images of TV news channels and their anchors to mislead viewers into believing that the news shared by them was authentic, an official statement said on Tuesday.

"These channels were also found to be displaying advertisements on their videos, and monetising misinformation on YouTube," it had said.

The Fact Check unit of the Press Information Bureau said these YouTube channels spread false and sensational claims about the Supreme Court of India, the chief justice of India, government schemes, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and farm loan waivers among others.

According to YouTube, these three channels have a total of 33 lakh subscribers and their videos have been watched over 30 crore times. Centre has also said that these news platforms on YouTube have made claims about the government giving money to people who have opened bank accounts, Aadhaar cards, and PAN cards.

(With PTI inputs)

