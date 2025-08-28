Centre calls impact of Donald Trump’s 50% Tariff ‘short term’, proposes these measures to lessen it

A day after US President Donald Trump’s 50% tariffs, the Union Commerce Ministry on Thursday revealed its plans to expedite the rollout of an export promotion mission to aid the exporters. The ministry made it clear that Trump’s tariffs on Indian goods will not lead to a “very long-term loss”.

Centre has said that Trump's 50% tariff will not have 'long term loss'.

A day after US President Donald Trump’s 50% tariffs have come into effect, the Union Commerce Ministry on Thursday revealed its plans to expedite the rollout of an export promotion mission to aid the exporters. The ministry made it clear that Trump’s tariffs on Indian goods will not lead to a “very long-term loss”.

What will be the immediate impact of Trump’s 50% tariffs on Indian economy?

“It is an understood thing that 50% tariffs are going to impact trade. There will be an impact on the textile, chemicals and machinery sectors in the short run, but it will not be a very long-term loss. We are trying to expedite the rollout of the Export Promotion Mission (EPM) as soon as possible, so that it will give some impetus and support to the industry. We need to create resilient supply chains, whether these are export supply chains or import supply chains,” an official from the Commerce ministry told ANI.

ALSO READ: How do 50% tariffs on India impact US economy? Will it raise inflation, throw thousands out of jobs?

The ministry said that imposition of 50 per cent tariffs by the United States will have a short-term impact on India's exports, particularly in sectors such as textiles, chemicals, and machinery. However, it asserted that the long-term effect on overall trade and GDP will remain limited.

The ministry has expressed “slow orders and delayed payments” will lead to liquidity constraints as the immediate effect of the tariffs. “In the short run, their orders will slow down. The money that they have to get back from their exports will also slow down. So they will face some liquidity crunch and will be under financial strain to run their operations,” the official said.

What is the govt doing to lessen the impact of Trump tariffs?

The government is prioritising an accelerated rollout of the Export Promotion Mission (EPM) to cushion the impact of the tariff hike. “Fast rollout of EPM will fill this void and give some impetus and support to the industry. That is something we are focusing on,” the official added.

The government is also working to boost exports through e-commerce platforms, which it believes can help Indian exporters tap global markets faster. “Through our embassies and market access initiatives, we will support industry delegations to create more B2B connections and open up new market opportunities,” the official added.

FAQs

Q1. What has commerce industry said about Trump’s 50% tariff?

The Union Commerce Ministry has said that the effect of Trump’s 50% tariff on Indian industry will be “short term” as it will not have “long term loss.”

Q2. How is govt coping with tariff?

The government is prioritising an accelerated rollout of the Export Promotion Mission (EPM) to cushion the impact of the tariff hike and boosting exports through e-commerce platform.





(With inputs from ANI)