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Centre bans sale, manufacture of 16 Fixed-Dose Combination drugs, here's why

The Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) had constituted an expert committee to examine various drug combinations and identify those that were irrational, therapeutically unjustified or potentially harmful.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jun 20, 2026, 04:35 PM IST

Centre bans sale, manufacture of 16 Fixed-Dose Combination drugs, here's why
Representational image, Image source: ANI
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The Centre has banned the production, sale, and distribution of 16 fixed-dose combination drugs, stating they have no “therapeutic justification” and that the risks of continued use outweigh any potential benefits.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the step aims to protect public health and encourage rational drug use by ensuring only effective, scientifically validated medicines remain available.

FDC drugs are medications that combine two or more active pharmaceutical ingredients in a set ratio.

Why Centre has banned 16 Fixed-Dose Combination drugs?

The decision follows a review of FDCs undertaken in compliance with the Supreme Court’s directions. The Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) had constituted an expert committee to examine various drug combinations and identify those that were irrational, therapeutically unjustified or potentially harmful.

“The manufacture for sale, sale, distribution and supply of the identified 16 FDCs for human use shall stand prohibited with immediate effect across the country,” the Ministry said.

It added that these combination drugs were found to “lack therapeutic justification” and were “not considered beneficial” with respect to the risks involved.

It further said that the prohibited formulations span a range of therapeutic categories, including certain dermatological preparations, analgesic (painkillers) and antispasmodic (muscle relaxants) medicines, and antibiotic-based combinations.

List of banned drugs

The banned drugs include combinations like Acetyl Salicylic Acid with Ethoheptazine; Dicyclomine, Paracetamol, and Clidinium Bromide; Dicyclomine, Paracetamol, Clidinium Bromide, and Chlordiazepoxide; Gliclazide with Chromium Picolinate; and Paracetamol with Lignocaine.

Multiple antibiotic combinations have also been banned, such as Amoxicillin with Serratiopeptidase; Amoxicillin with Serratiopeptidase and Lactobacillus Sporogenes; Amoxicillin with Cloxacillin, Lactic Acid Bacillus, and Serratiopeptidase; Cefadroxyl with Probenecid; and Cefuroxime with Serratiopeptidase.

The banned list additionally includes several dermatological and skincare formulations containing combinations of Aloe Vera or Aloe Extract with ingredients such as Vitamin E, Jojoba Oil, Orange Oil, Wheat Germ Oil, Tea Tree Oil, Allantoin and D-Panthenol.

The Ministry banned the FDC in the notifications issued under Section 26A of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

The Ministry noted that the action is part of the government’s efforts to promote the rational use of medicines and strengthen patient safety. It recalled that several irrational FDCs had been prohibited in previous years following detailed scientific reviews.

All state drug controllers, regulators, and enforcement agencies have been instructed to strictly enforce the notifications.

Manufacturers, importers, distributors, and other stakeholders have also been told to take the required corrective steps to comply with the law.

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