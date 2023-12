India had previously imposed a minimum export price of $800 per metric ton, until Dec. 31, 2023, to discourage exports, in an effort to curb surging local prices.

India has imposed a ban on exports of onions until March 31, 2024, according to a government order issued late on Thursday.

