Centre bans separatist Masarat Alam's Muslim League Jammu & Kashmir for 5 years for anti-national activities

Union Minister Amit Shah said the organisation and its members are involved in anti-national and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI

Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 04:31 PM IST

The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday declared the 'Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction)' (MLJK-MA) as an 'Unlawful Association' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA).

Union Minister Amit Shah said the organisation and its members are involved in anti-national and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.
"The 'Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction)'/MLJK-MA is declared as an 'Unlawful Association' under UAPA. This organization and its members are involved in anti-national and secessionist activities in J-K, supporting terrorist activities and inciting people to establish Islamic rule in Jammu and Kashmir," Shah posted on X.
He added that anyone acting against India's unity, sovereignty and integrity will not be spared.
"The PM @narendramodi government's message is loud and clear that anyone acting against the unity, sovereignty, and integrity of our nation will not be spared and will face the full wrath of the law," he said.
The organisation is led by Masarat Alam, interim chairman of the hardline faction of the All India Hurriyat Conference.

