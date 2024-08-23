Twitter
Centre bans 156 fixed-dose combination drugs used for fever, pain, allergies; check details

The list also includes Mefenamic Acid + Paracetamol Injection, Cetirizine HCl + Paracetamol + Phenylephrine HCl, Levocetirizine + Phenylephrine HCl + Paracetamol, Paracetamol + Chlorpheniramine Maleate + Phenyl Propanolamine and Camylofin Dihydrochloride 25 mg + Paracetamol 300mg.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 02:36 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Centre bans 156 fixed-dose combination drugs used for fever, pain, allergies; check details
Representational Image
The government has banned 156 widely sold fixed-dose combination (FDC) drugs, including antibacterial medicines used for fever, cold, allergies, and pain, saying that they are "likely to involve risk to human beings".

FDC drugs are those that contain a combination of two or more active pharmaceutical ingredients in a fixed ratio and are also referred to as "cocktail" drugs.

According to a gazette notification issued by the Union Health Ministry on August 12, the government has banned 'Aceclofenac 50mg + Paracetamol 125mg tablet', one of the popular combinations used as pain-relieving medicines manufactured by top pharma companies.

The list also includes Mefenamic Acid + Paracetamol Injection, Cetirizine HCl + Paracetamol + Phenylephrine HCl, Levocetirizine + Phenylephrine HCl + Paracetamol, Paracetamol + Chlorpheniramine Maleate + Phenyl Propanolamine and Camylofin Dihydrochloride 25 mg + Paracetamol 300mg.

The Centre also banned the combination of Paracetamol, Tramadol, Taurine, and Caffeine. Tramadol is an opioid-based painkiller.

"The Central government is satisfied that the use of the Fixed Dose Combination drug is likely to involve risk to human beings whereas safer alternatives to the said drug are available," the notification said.

It said that the matter was examined by an Expert Committee appointed by the Centre which considered these FDCs as "irrational".

It further stated that the apex panel Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) also examined these FDCs and recommended that "there is no therapeutic justification for the ingredients contained in these FDCs".

"The FDC may involve risk to human beings. Hence in the larger public interest, it is necessary to prohibit the manufacture, sale, or distribution of this FDC under section 26 A of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940," the notification read.

"In view of the above, any kind of regulation or restriction to allow for any use in patients is not justifiable. Therefore, only prohibition under section 26A is recommended," it added.

Following the DTAB's recommendations, the notification said that "the Central government is satisfied that it is necessary and expedient in the public interest to prohibit the manufacture, sale, and distribution for human use of the said drug in the country".

The list includes certain products that were already discontinued by many drug makers.

The government, in 2016, had announced the ban on the manufacture, sale, and distribution of 344 drug combinations after an expert panel, set up at the behest of the Supreme Court, had stated they were being sold to patients without scientific data and the order was challenged by the manufacturers in court, sources said.

In June 2023, 14 FDCs which were part of those 344 drug combinations, were banned. Many of the FDCs banned recently were also from those 344 drug combinations, the sources said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

