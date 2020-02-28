Centre asks Bangladeshi student, who took part in anti-CAA protest, to leave India

Headlines

Delhi Metro timings on Independence Day 2023: Check parking restrictions, time and more

Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur reveal Sunny Deol’s handpump scene in Gadar 2 was shot secretly: ‘No other actor was…'

'We will have to be very strong mentally': Pakistan star opens up on playing against India in ODI World Cup

Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to be Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister

Viral video: The Great Khali rides Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle, making it look like a toy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Virat Kohli makes a special promise to a fan asking for a selfie, video goes viral

Delhi Metro timings on Independence Day 2023: Check parking restrictions, time and more

Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur reveal Sunny Deol’s handpump scene in Gadar 2 was shot secretly: ‘No other actor was…'

10 tips to keep your gums healthy

8 health benefits of figs (Anjeer)

Diabetes diet: 10 fruits with low glycemic index

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Big Revamp of criminal laws: Centre brings Bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

Indian Army carries our high-voltage ‘war games’ in Pokhran; Watch them in action

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli’s ‘Bromance’ video goes viral after Hardik Pandya denies Tilak Varma's fifty

Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur reveal Sunny Deol’s handpump scene in Gadar 2 was shot secretly: ‘No other actor was…'

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Kangana Ranaut heaps praise on Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2: 'It could be Rs 60-75 crore easily if…’

HomeIndia

India

Centre asks Bangladeshi student, who took part in anti-CAA protest, to leave India

Pictures of Apsara protesting in front of Visva-Bharati's central office had earlier gone viral on social media.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 28, 2020, 07:50 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked a Bangladeshi student, Apsara Anika Mim, to leave India over her alleged participation in an anti-CAA protest, organised by Left-wing students, that took place in the Birbhum district of West Bengal on January 8.

Apsara, a first-year undergraduate student of Shipa Sadan at the Vishva-Bharati University in Shantiniketan, allegedly took part in the protest in front of the varsity's central office. Soon after this, the Home Ministry sent to a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), directing that the female student, Apsara, be asked to leave the country within 15 days.

The MHA notice states that Apsara, who is currently residing in India under a S-4 (student) visa, had been found to be involved in "anti-government" activities that violate the provisions of her visa grant. Shortly afterwards, a letter was issued from the Foreign Ministry's Foreigners Regional Registration Office in Kolkata, directing Apsara, who holds a Bangladeshi passport, to leave India.

Apsara, who hails from Kushtia in Bangladesh, was studying the Bachelor of Design course in the university. Pictures of her protesting in front of Visva-Bharati's central office had earlier gone viral on social media.

Other students, however, have come out in her defense. A pupil of a left-wing student organisation, Somnath Sau, said that Apsara was not involved in the anti-CAA protests. However, the pictures on social have led to a shadow of doubt on these statements.

Nonetheless, opposition leaders have questioned the move. "It is utterly wrong to ask the student to leave the country," Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) leader Mohammad Salim said, "There is no written law where it is mentioned that foreign students can't be a part of protests."

He added, "The Centre is scared of the students that they can be a part of protests but they can't join a political group."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

28 students of MCD school fall sick due to gas leak in Delhi's Naraina; FIR registered

Kerala: 22 year old woman stabbed to death in hotel, accused arrested

Bhola Shankar Twitter review: Chiranjeevi's action drama leaves fans divided, netizens call it 'tiresome affair'

Teen rapper Lil Tay dies at 14, brother also passes away

Virat Kohli breaks silence on reports about his whopping social media earnings

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE