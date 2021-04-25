Centre approves supply of 4.35 lakh vials of Remdesivir to Maharashtra; CM Thackeray thanks PM Modi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Central government approved the supply of 4,35,000 vials of Remdesivir to the state.

Office of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in a tweet said, "The Central Government today has approved a supply of 4,35,000 vials of Remdesivir to Maharashtra till April 30th. CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has thanked the Hon`ble PM Narendra Modi for accepting his request."

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had drawn the attention of the Center to the problem created by the shortage of Remdesivir in the state and had also requested the Prime Minister in a letter, as per a statement from the Chief Minister`s Secretariat.

"Today, the Center has ordered to supply 4 lakh 35 thousand vials to the state till April 30. The Chief Minister has thanked the Prime Minister for this. This supply was earlier 2 lakh 69 thousand vials, now it has been increased to 4 lakh 35 thousand," the statement read.

"As per the demand of the states across the country, the center will supply 16 lakh Remdesivir vials and seven licensed manufacturing companies have been asked to supply them as a priority," the statement added.

Maharashtra reported 67,160 new COVID-19 cases, and 676 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the State Health bulletin on Saturday evening.With over 65,000 new cases, the total active cases in the state reached 6,94,480.

As many as 63,928 people have died in the state so far as Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state by the pandemic.The total caseload in the state has reached 42,28,836, while a total of 34,68,610 patients have recovered from the disease so far.