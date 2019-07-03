Centre approves higher MSP for paddy, other kharif crops

The Centre has approved an increase in MSP of all kharif crops.

The Centre on Wednesday approved a bill increasing Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy and other kharif crops. In a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved an increase of Rs 65 per quintal (100 kg) in the MSP of paddy. With this, the MSP of paddy (common) and paddy (Grade A) has now reached Rs 1815 and Rs 1835 respectively.

Besides paddy, the Centre has approved an increase in MSP of other kharif crops including tur dal, cotton and soyabean.

In a major boost to the farmers’ income, #CCEA approves the increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) for all kharif crops for 2019-20 Season.#Cabinet #CabinetDecision @nstomar @PrakashJavdekar pic.twitter.com/5554c2Fq5X — PIB India (@PIB_India) July 3, 2019

"Giving a major boost to the farmers’ income, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) for all kharif crops for 2019-20 Season," the government said in a statement.

The CCEA approved an increase of MSP in jowar and ragi by Rs 120 and Rs 253 per quintal respectively. The MSP of groundnut up by Rs 200 per quintal, while that of soyabean hiked by Rs 311 per quintal. The MSP of Tur, Moong and Urad pulses raised by Rs 125, Rs 75 & Rs 100 respectively.

Medium cotton MSP raised by Rs 105 per Quintal and Long Cotton MSP up by Rs 100 per quintal.

Highlights:

* For the kharif crops of 2019-20, Government has increased the MSPs of soyabean by Rs 311 per quintal, sunflower by Rs 262 per quintal and sesamum by Rs 236 per quintal which is a major step towards increasing the income of farmers.

* Government has increased the MSPs of tur dal by Rs.125 per quintal and urad dal by Rs.100 per quintal. This will help address the issues related to requirement of pulses in view of the need to meet the nutritional security and protein requirements of a large section of population.

* The MSP of Jowar has been hiked by Rs 120 per Quintal while in case of Ragi it has been hiked by Rs 253 per quintal. The Move comes in the backdrop of the need to promote cultivation and consumption of nutri-cereals.

* Besides, India celebrated 2018 as the National Year of Millets and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Council has approved India's proposal to observe an International Year of Millets in 2023.

* For cotton (medium staple) and cotton (long staple), the MSP has been increased by Rs. 105 per quintal and Rs. 100 per quintal respectively.

* The highest percentage return to farmers over their cost of production is for Bajra (85%) followed by urad (64%) and tur (60%).

The move will lead to increased investment and production through assured remunerative prices to the farmers, the government said.

The increase in MSP for kharif crops for 2019-20 season is in line with the principle of fixing the MSPs at a level of at least 1.5 times of the all India weighted average Cost of production (CoP), which was announced in the last budget 2018-19, the Centre said.