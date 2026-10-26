Centre approves 100% ethanol-powered vehicles, notifies changes to motor vehicle rules

The amendments to the 1989 Rules were notified by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on October 23, including E100 along with E85 under rules governing emission standards, fuel specs and testing procedures.

Paving the way for vehicles that run on E100 fuel with nearly 100 percent ethanol, the government has notified amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR). The move is intended to push flex-fuel vehicles, reduce reliance on imported crude and bring down emissions.

The amendments to the 1989 Rules were notified by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on October 23, including E100 along with E85 under rules governing emission standards, fuel specs and testing procedures.

What are the new updated CMVR rules?

The new rules will allow auto makers to make and introduce vehicles built for higher ethanol blends.

But E85 and E100 can be used only in vehicles that are specifically designed and certified for them. Conventional petrol cars, including E20 vehicles, will not be allowed to use these higher ethanol blends.

The amendment broadens the regulatory framework to include vehicles capable of running on higher ethanol blends. These vehicles are known as flex-fuel vehicles because they can operate on varying proportions of ethanol and petrol.

The move is significant for auto companies preparing to roll out vehicles for higher ethanol blends, as the government has now officially added E100 to the concerned motor vehicle rules.

Can your petrol car run on E100 fuel?

The revised rules do not allow existing petrol cars to run on E85 or E100 unless they are specifically designed and certified for these fuels.

According to a senior road transport ministry official, fuels containing over 20 per cent ethanol up to 100 per cent ethanol will be meant exclusively for vehicles designed and certified for them.

Hence, the amendment allows E100 to be used only in compatible vehicles, not across all petrol cars.

MoRTH amends vehicle rules: What has changed?

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has made changes to several provisions of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, to bring E100 fuel formally under the regulatory framework. The changes include fuel specifications, emission-related tables and vehicle testing requirements.

The amendments expand references to E85 to include E100 across multiple provisions. An explanatory note further states that both fuels can be used only in flex-fuel vehicles specifically designed by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and certified to run on them.

The amendments also hike the gross vehicle weight limit from 3,000 kg to 3,500 kg.

The notification comes after a public consultation process, with draft rules released in April for 30 days to invite objections and suggestions.

Flex-fuel push: How carmakers are planning E100 models?

The notification lays down a regulatory framework for auto manufacturers working on vehicles capable of running on higher ethanol blends.

In June 2026, Maruti Suzuki India launched the Wagon R Flex Fuel, described in the information provided as India's first flex-fuel passenger vehicle. The car can run on ethanol-petrol blends from E20 to E100.

Toyota, Tata Motors and Hyundai are also working on flex-fuel vehicles for the Indian market in line with the government's push for alternative fuels.

The latest amendment is important for manufacturers gearing up to launch such vehicles, as it brings E100 under rules related to emissions, fuel specifications and testing.

A key goal of the ethanol-blending programme is to reduce dependence on imported crude oil, which is a major contributor to India's current account deficit.

The government has already launched E20 petrol, with 20 per cent ethanol and 80 per cent petrol, and has met its 20 per cent blending target before the original 2030 timeline, as per the information provided.

India's total ethanol production capacity is nearly 2,000 crore litres, while oil marketing companies have issued annual tenders of over 11 billion litres to meet E20 demand.