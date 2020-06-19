Centre appointed committee caps treatment cost for COVID-19 patients at Delhi private hospitals

A committee set up by Union Home Minister Amit Shah has capped the charge for coronavirus treatment in private hospitals in Delhi.

In a report, it stated that the cost of treatment at COVID-19 private hospitals in the national capital has been fixed at Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 for isolation beds per day, Rs 13,000 to Rs 15,000 will be charged for treatment of patients in ICU without ventilator per day.

If a patient is on a ventilator, charges would be Rs 15,000 to Rs 18,000 for a single day.

The committee constituted by Amit Shah was charged to fix rates for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals in Delhi for isolation beds, ICUs without ventilator support, and ICUs with ventilator support.

"To provide relief to the common man in Delhi, Home Minister Amit Shah constituted a committee under Member of NITIAayog to fix rates charged by Pvt hospitals in Delhi for isolation beds, ICUs without ventilator support & ICUs with ventilator support," Ministry of Home Affairs tweeted.

"The committee has recommended Rs 8000-10000, Rs 13000-15000 & 15000-18000 including PPE costs for isolation bed, ICUs without & with ventilator respectively to all hospitals as compared to the current charges of Rs 24000-25000, 34000-43000 & 44000-54000 (excluding PPE cost)," it added.

Earlier, Centre pledged to provide 500 railway coaches to Delhi in case there is a shortage of beds for COVID-19 patients as cases spike in the national capital rapidly.

As of now, the number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital is 49979, with 21341 recoveries and 1969 deaths.

According to the Delhi government, by July 15, the number of coronavirus patients in Delhi can be more than 2.25 lakhs. By July 31, COVID-19 cases is expected to reach 5.50 lakh.