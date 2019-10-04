Centre announces Rs 1200 crore flood relief fund for Karnataka; 'people of state are humiliated,' says Congress

The Centre on Friday approved the release of Rs 1200 crore to Karnataka as flood relief assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah who reviewed the ongoing rescue and relief work of all the flood affected States.

Besides Karnataka, Rs 400 crore has been also approved for Bihar.

"Keeping in view the severity of flood situation and the fund positions in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) account of the States of Bihar and Karnataka, the Home Minister has approved advance release of Rs.400 crore to the State of Bihar and Rs.1200 crore to the State of Karnataka from National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) ‘on account basis’," a government statement said.

While Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa thanked the Central Government for funds, opposition Congress slammed both the Centre and the state government.

"Central Government has released an amount of 1200 Crores for Karnataka in advance from the National Disaster Response Fund. Expressing gratitude for the support to @PMOIndia Sri @narendramodi ji & @HMOIndia Sri @AmitShah ji on behalf of the people of Karnataka," Yediyurappa said.

The Karnataka Congress said in a tweet, "People of state are humiliated with the allocation of Rs 1200cr as against the state govt assessment of Rs 35000cr. This shows that the centre has zero confidence on @BSYBJP govt & doesn't believe him Kannadigas patience is put to severe test from @narendramodi on a regular basis!"

Earlier, opposition Congress and JD (Secular) slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he has adopted an "indifferent behaviour" towards Karnataka on the issue of extending flood relief funds.