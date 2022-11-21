Search icon
Centre announces major relaxations for international flyers: Air Suvidha form goes, vaccination no longer mandatory

Air Suvidha is an online system for International passengers to submit a mandatory Self Declaration form to declare their current health status.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 08:52 PM IST

Representational Image

In a major relief to air travellers, the government on Monday revised the guidelines for people flying into India from abroad, amid the vast improvement in pandemic situation and increased vaccination. The travellers flying into India will no longer need to fill out the air suvidha form from Tuesday (November 21-22 midnight IST). 

Air Suvidha is an online system for International passengers to submit a mandatory Self Declaration form to declare their current health status. The Centre, however, said, the rule could be reviewed if needed in view of the Covid situation.

A notice from the Civil Aviation ministry this evening read, "In the light of sustained declining COVID-19 trajectory and significant advances being made in COVID-19 vaccination coverage both globally as well as in India, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has issued revised 'Guidelines for International Arrivals".

As per the revised the guidelines, it is no longer mandatory for international arrivals to be vaccinated. Days ago, the government had made it optional for air travellers to wear face masks on aircraft or at airports.

 

 

