India

Centre announces free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh under Ayushman Bharat for citizens aged above...

It will benefit 4.5 crore families with 6 crore senior citizens with a Rs 5 lakh free health insurance cover on an annual basis. Eligible senior citizens would be issued a new distinct card under the scheme.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 11, 2024, 08:54 PM IST

Centre announces free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh under Ayushman Bharat for citizens aged above...
In a move to benefit 4.5 crore families, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved health coverage to all senior citizens of the age 70 years and above irrespective of income under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY).

It will benefit 4.5 crore families with 6 crore senior citizens with a Rs 5 lakh free health insurance cover on an annual basis. Eligible senior citizens would be issued a new distinct card under the scheme.

"Senior citizens of the age 70 years and above belonging to families already covered under AB PM-JAY to get an additional top-up cover up to 75 lakh per annum for themselves," the government said.

"Senior citizens of the age 70 years and above who are already availing benefits of other public health insurance schemes may either choose their existing scheme or opt for AB PMJAY," the government added.

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri - Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) aims to provide health cover of Rs 5 lakhs per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization to approximately 55 crore beneficiaries corresponding to 12.34 crore families constituting the bottom 40 per cent of India's population.

The Cabinet also approved PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) Scheme with an outlay of Rs.10,900 crore over a period of two years.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

