Centre announces compensation of Rs10 lakh to all postal employees in case of COVID-19 death

As the postal department continues to work during nationwide coronavirus lockdown, the government has extended compensation of Rs 10 lakh to all employees including Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) if they succumb to COVID-19 while on duty.

The Department of Posts comes under essential services under the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs for the lockdown. The 21-day lockdown which expired on April 14 has been extended further till May 3.

"The Postal employees including Gramin Dak Sevaks are performing various duties to provide customers mail delivery, Post Office Saving Bank, Postal Life Insurance, the ease of money withdrawal at his/her doorstep from any bank and any branch under the AePS facility," the Ministry of Communications, under which the postal department comes, said.

"Additionally, the Post Office is also delivering COVID-19 kits, food packets, rations and essential medicines etc. across the country by liasioning with local State administration and police authorities. Thus, Post Office is performing departmental duties as well as serving the social cause in the COVID-19 crisis times," it said.

"In the context of COVID -19 situation, it has been decided to extend the payment of compensation of Rs 10 lakh to all Postal employees including Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) succumbing to the disease while brought on duty," the ministry added.

The guidelines will come into effect immediately and continue for the entire period till the crises of COVID-19 is over.

Minister of Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad held a video conference with officials and directed Chief Post Master Generals and Chief General Managers to keep their postal network geared and active to help the needy people throughout the country.

In this video conference, Prasad issued instructions to especially focus on helping the downtrodden and needy people in urgent need of food items. The employees of the department have pooled their savings to distribute food, dry rations and even masks to the needy in slums, migrant labourers and daily wage earners.

The minister has also issued directions to Department of Posts to utilise speed post through post office and postmen as a last-mile connectivity to deliver lifesaving medicines to needy people.

The postal network is also offering facilities for bank account opening and most importantly cash withdrawal at the doorstep of the poor people using Aadhar Enabled Payment System (AEPS). This has helped people in withdrawing Direct Benefit Transfer amounts sent to them under various pension schemes, MNREGA and recently announced relief measures under PM Garib Kalyan Package.