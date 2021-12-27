Centre allows states, UTs to tighten COVID-19 restrictions amid rising Omicron fears

In view of the increasing number of Omicron variant cases across the country, the Ministry of Home Affairs has made an important announcement for all the states and union territories. MHA, on Monday, has directed all the states to follow the existing COVID-19 curbs till January 31, 2022.

In the letter addressed to the chief secretaries of all the states and UTs, the Ministry of Home Affairs has written that there is a "need for greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision making, and strict and prompt containment actions at the local and district levels" in view of existing COVID-19 situation.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, while talking about the current COVID-19 situation, has urged all the state authorities to not let their guard down and impose all the necessary curbs and restrictions, keeping in mind the Omicron variant spread.

In the MHA letter, Bhalla wrote, “I would like to reiterate that all the states and UTs must observe all precautions, and not let their guard down. States may consider imposing need-based, local curbs/restrictions, to control the crowd during the festive season.”

The letter has reiterated the need to maintain proper social distancing and has asked states to use the CrPC Section 144 wherever necessary. The Home Ministry has further mentioned that strict action will be taken against those who don’t follow the guidelines.

The letter of the Home Ministry comes on the day when the highest surge of the Omicron variant cases has been recorded across the nation. A total of 156 new cases of the COVID-19 variant were reported on Monday, with Delhi having the highest number of cases in the country, its total tally standing at 142.

As per the official release of the Health Ministry released earlier today, a total of 578 cases of the Omicron variant have been recorded across the country, out of which 151 patients have been discharged, recovered, or have migrated.

Many states across the country have imposed night curfews and tightened their COVID-19 guidelines in view of the Omicron spread. States like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Delhi, and others have imposed strict COVID-19 guidelines during the Christmas and New Year season.