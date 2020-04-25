Centre allows shops, some market complexes to open; malls to remain shut

As a huge relief to both shopkeepers and consumers alike, the central government on late Friday night allowed the neighbourhood shops in residential areas to function, albeit with adherence to wearing masks and gloves and following social distancing norms.

The order by the Ministry of Home Affairs stated that the lockdown exemption is being extended to shops in residential complexes, neighbourhood, and standalone shops. Even market complexes, except those within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, have been allowed to open. However, shopping malls have still not been allowed to function.

"All registered shops registered under the Shops and Establishment Act of the respective State/ UT, including shops in residential complexes, neighbourhood, and standalone shops, exempted from #lockdown restrictions," the MHA order stated, adding, "Market complexes, except those within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, are allowed to open."

The order specified under sub-clauses (xiii) and (xiv) that 50% strength of workers with wearing of masks and social distancing are "mandatory".

Copies of the letter have also been sent to all members of the National Executive Committee and to the Member Secretary of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The order is in continuation of the Ministry of Home Affairs' order number 40-3/2020-DM-I(A) dated April 15, 2020.

Earlier yesterday, the government had said that the COVID-19 situation is "especially serious" in a few major emerging hotspots like Ahmedabad, Surat, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Thane, and rushed inter-ministerial central teams (IMCT) to monitor the situation in these cities.

According to the MHA statement, violations of lockdown measures reported in some parts of the country posed a serious health hazard to the public and may lead to the spread of COVID-19.

A nationwide lockdown is imposed across the country till May 3 to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. The government said on Friday that the lockdown has been effective in slowing down the infection rate in the country.

The Health Ministry said that 15 districts across the country have not reported any fresh case in the last 28 days.