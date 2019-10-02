Central Water Commission issues orange alert, warns of severe flood situation in several states

The Central Water Commission has issued an orange alert regarding 'severe flood situation' in states where rivers are flowing near the danger mark.

According to the alert, the states where rivers are flowing on the highest flood levels include Assam, Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Out of these, Bihar has the maximum number of rivers that are flowing near danger mark, raising high chances of flood in nearby regions.

The water level in several rivers is at severe situation including rivers Godavari, Bagmati, Kosi, Cauvery, and Ganga.

Here's a list of rivers that are on high risks of causing floods in several states:

Assam

River Dhansiri (South) at Numaligarh in Golaghat district of Assam continues to flow in 'severe situation'. At 6 am on Tuesday, it was flowing at a level of 77.85 m with steady trend which is 0.43 m above its danger level of 77.42 m and 2.31 m below its previous HFL of 80.16 m.

Bihar

River Burhi Gandak at Khagaria in Khangaria district of Bihar continues to flow in 'severe situation'. At 6 am on Wednesday, it was flowing at a level of 38.28 m with steady trend which is 1.70 m above its danger level of 36.58 m and 0.94 m below its previous HFL of 39.22 m.

River Bagmati at Runisaidpur in Sitamarhi district of Bihar continues to flow in 'severe situation'. At 6 am, it was flowing at a level of 54.62 m with falling trend which is 0.89 m above its danger level of 53.73 m and 3.53 m below its previous HFL of 58.15 m on August 18, 2017.

Meanwhile other rivers in Bihar — River Kosi at Kursela in Katihar district, River Mahananda at Jhawa in Katihar district, River Ganga at Munger in Munger, River Ganga at Kahalgaon (Colgong) in Bhagalpur district, River Sone at Maner in Patna district, River Punpun at Sripalpur in Patna district, River Mahananda at Dhengraghat in Purnia district, River Ganga at Dighaghat (Seasonal) in Patna, River Adhwara at Kamtaul in Darbhanga, River Ganga at Bhagalpur in Bhagalpur district, River Kosi at Baltara in Khangaria district, River Ganga at Hathidah in Patna district, River Ganga at Patna Gandhighat in Patna district, River Mahananda at Araria in Araria district — continue to flow in severe situation.

Jharkhand

River Ganga at Sahibganj in Sahibganj district of Jharkhand is also at 'severe flood situation', flowing at a level of 28.51 m with a steady trend.

Uttar Pradesh

River Ganga at Ballia in Ballia district is flowing at severe flood situation with the falling trend and in West Bengal, River Ganga at Farakka (FF) in Murshidabad district also flowing in severe situation with a steady trend.