Central Vista Avenue reopening: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's kin to miss unveiling of statue near India Gate

Anita Bose Pfaff claims that the Indian National Army or Netaji have no connection to September 8 whatsoever.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 07:22 AM IST

Anita Bose Pfaff, who lives in Germany and is a member of the Netaji's family, has questioned the timing of PM Narendra Modi's unveiling of a 28-foot-tall statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate on Thursday. They claim that the Indian National Army or Netaji have no connection to September 8 whatsoever.

Pfaff claimed that even though she had been invited to the event, the short notice made it challenging for her to make the long trip from Germany. Many of the remaining members of Netaji's family were of senior age, according to his grandnephew, Chandra Kumar Bose, and they needed to be notified well in advance of the ceremony.

"Netaji’s statue cannot be unveiled on just another day. The day must have relevance to him or the INA. A member of the high-level Central committee had suggested October 21 or January 23," BJP candidate Chandra Bose, who later severed ties with the party after running for office in West Bengal on a BJP ticket, wrote in a tweet.

On August 15, the statue was supposed to be unveiled. In order to put the issue of Netaji's passing to rest, Pfaff sought a DNA test of his mortal remains, which were preserved at a temple in Japan. She had also requested a meeting in a letter to PM Modi, but she received no response.

Kartavya Path, formerly known as Rajpath, will open today The NDMC approved the request to rename Rajpath as "Kartavya Path" on Wednesday. Stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to the Netaji statue at India Gate, now known as "Kartavya Path." The PM will formally open it on Thursday. Rajpath represents authority, whereas "Kartavya Path" will stand for public ownership.

