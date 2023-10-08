Central team to visit flood-hit Sikkim today to assess damage

Headlines

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha stuck in Israel amid Hamas terror attack, team says ‘...we are not able to connect’

Why Anand Mahindra sports the number 55 on his jersey? Know reason ahead of ICC World Cup

IND vs AUS Cricket World Cup 2023: When, where to watch, livestream for free; check all details here

GATE 2024 registration deadline extended again: New dates, how to apply, official website and more here

‘Nervous, scared’: Indian students stuck in Israel amid Hamas terror attack; embassy extends helping hand

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha stuck in Israel amid Hamas terror attack, team says ‘...we are not able to connect’

Why Anand Mahindra sports the number 55 on his jersey? Know reason ahead of ICC World Cup

IND vs AUS Cricket World Cup 2023: When, where to watch, livestream for free; check all details here

8 must-watch OTT movies and series streaming this week

5 drinks to start your day with for weight loss

Weight loss tips: Low-calories dinner options

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Israel-Palestine War: Nearly 300 killed, thousands injured; know why did Hamas launch an attack on Israel

In season's first, air quality in Delhi turns 'poor'; government on alert, kickstarts action plan to combat pollution

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha stuck in Israel amid Hamas terror attack, team says ‘...we are not able to connect’

Karan Patel slams film fraternity's mindset towards TV stars, says if groupism won't exist 'aadhe actors ki...'

Shehnaaz Gill reveals what kind of roles she can't portray in films, says 'I would like filmmakers to...'

HomeIndia

India

Central team to visit flood-hit Sikkim today to assess damage

Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra said the Centre has been monitoring the flood situation in Sikkim and assured the state administration of all necessary support and assistance.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 05:59 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

An inter-ministerial central team will visit flood-hit Sikkim from Sunday to assess the damage due to the natural calamity, Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra said. Mishra, the union minister of state for home affairs, arrived on Saturday for a three-day visit to the Himalayan state.

He said the Centre has been monitoring the flood situation in Sikkim and assured the state administration of all necessary support and assistance. Mishra held a meeting with Chief Secretary V B Pathak and senior officials of the state government, army and other organisations.

"The Centre is closely monitoring the situation in Sikkim and all the necessary support and assistance for the state is underway," Mishra said. Officials of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDC) and NHPC Ltd were also present at the meeting.

Mishra also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are in constant touch with Chief Minster Prem Singh Tamang for rescue and relief work being carried out by the army and the state administrations.

An inter-ministerial team, comprising senior officers of five central ministries, namely agriculture, road transport & highways, water resources, energy and finance, will visit from Sunday to assess the damage caused by the flash flood, he said. "The team will visit Sikkim from tomorrow to take stock of the ground situation, assess the extent of damage and provide assistance wherever necessary," he said.

The Centre has approved the release of Rs 44.8 crore as an advance amount from the central share of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to Sikkim to provide relief to flash floods-affected people. Mishra said PM Modi stands in solidarity with the people of Sikkim and will leave no stone unturned to restore normalcy in the state.

He urged the state government officials to prepare short-term and long-term plans to effectively accomplish the task of rebuilding the damaged infrastructure in the shortest possible time. The MoS also appealed to the people of the Himalayan state to take the situation as a challenge and overcome it with steadfast positivity so that life gets back to normal as soon as possible.

He lauded the tireless efforts of the chief minister to tide over the crisis. The toll in the flash flood in Sikkim rose to 27 on Saturday even as search operations continued for 141 people who are still missing, an official report said. The flood, which was triggered by a cloudburst in the early hours of Wednesday, affected over 25,000 people, damaged more than 1,200 houses and washed away 13 bridges in the state.

Mishra also appreciated the efforts of the Sikkim administration, army, BRO, ITBP and all agencies for working in tandem with the state government to carry out rescue, relief and restoration work. The chief secretary apprised the union minister of the sequence of events that led to the disaster. He also informed the union minister about the extensive damage to roads and other vital infrastructure like telecommunication, water and electricity.

Pathak also presented a comprehensive summary of the steps being taken by the state government in active coordination with the army, NDRF, BRO, ITBP and all other agencies. Mishra called on Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Raj Bhavan and assured him of all possible support to the state from the central government to overcome the crisis. Mishra is slated to meet the chief minister on Sunday.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Man tries to sell sofa for Rs 76,000, but there's a problem, can you spot it?

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha stuck in Israel amid Hamas terror attack, team says ‘...we are not able to connect’

Hema Malini recalls 'embarrassing moment' with Dev Anand when she had to sit on his lap for song: 'I said I can't...'

DNA Explainer: What is Iron Dome missile defence system that helps Israel counter rocket attack from Palestine?

Sikkim flash floods: Death toll rises to 22; 103 missing

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE