Central Railways announces summer special trains from Mumbai to Bihar, check date, time, stoppages

Representational Image

In order to reduce traffic during the summer vacations, the Central Railway announced on Thursday that it will begin operating summer special trains between Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and Samastipur in Bihar.

The train will run six days a week, making six journeys in each direction, according to the railroad schedule.

Summer special train Mumbai-Samastipur: Check date and time

On Thursdays (May 4, 11, 18, 25, and June 1 and 8), train number 01043 will depart from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and stop at Itarsi at 12:15 PM before continuing on to Samastipur at 9:15 PM.

On Fridays, May 5, 12, 19, 26, and June 2 and 9, train number 01044 will depart from Samastipur. It will stop at Itarsi at 7:55 pm and arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 7:40 am on the third day.

Summer special train Mumbai-Samastipur: Check amenities

The new summer special train between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Samastipur will contain 22 modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches, including 6 air-conditioned third-class, 6 sleeper class, and 8 general class coaches, according to the Indian Railways, which are intended to improve passengers’ comfort and security.

Summer special train Mumbai-Samastipur: Stoppages

The train will stop at Kalyan and Igatpuri before arriving at Nashik Road, according to Indian Railways, while in Madhya Pradesh it will stop at Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, and Katni.

In addition, the train will make stops in both directions at the stations of Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chhivki, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar, and Arrah.