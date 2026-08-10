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Centre extends IRS officer Rahul Navin's tenure as ED director for one year

Navin, a 1993-batch IRS officer, was appointed as the Director of Enforcement in the Directorate of Enforcement in August 2024. His tenure was scheduled to end on August 13, 2026.

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Updated : Aug 10, 2026, 01:02 AM IST

Centre extends IRS officer Rahul Navin's tenure as ED director for one year
Rahul Navin (Photo: Enforcement Directorate).
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The Centre has approved a one-year extension in the tenure of Rahul Navin as Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till August 13, 2027, including extension in service of the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer. Navin, a 1993 batch IRS officer, was appointed as the Director of Enforcement in the Directorate of Enforcement in August 2024. His present tenure was scheduled to end on August 13, 2026. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved a one-year extension in the tenure of Navin as Director of the ED, an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) mentions.

The order, issued by the Secretariat of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on August 8, said the ACC had approved the extension of Navin's tenure for a period of one year beyond August 13, 2026, up to August 13, 2027. The extension also includes continuation in service beyond his date of superannuation, which falls on July 31, 2027.

According to the order, Navin will continue as ED Director until August 13, 2027, or until further orders, whichever is earlier. The decision effectively permits Navin to remain at the helm of the country's premier financial investigation agency even after his scheduled date of retirement from government service. "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in tenure of Shri Rahul Navin. IRS(IT:93074) as Director of Enforcement in the Directorate of Enforcement for a period of one year beyond 13.08.2026 i.e. up to 13.08.2027, including extension in service beyond the date of his superannuation i.e. 31.07.2027, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," reads the DoPT order.

The Enforcement Directorate, functioning under the Department of Revenue in the Ministry of Finance, is responsible for investigating and prosecuting cases involving money laundering and violations of foreign exchange laws. The agency has been handling several high-profile cases involving alleged money laundering, corruption, fraud and foreign exchange violations.

Navin had earlier served as the acting Director of Enforcement before being appointed to the post on a full-time basis. Prior to taking charge as ED Director, he had held several key positions in the agency and was closely associated with major investigations. The latest extension comes at a time when the ED is pursuing several significant investigations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Navin's continued tenure is expected to provide continuity to the agency's ongoing investigations and enforcement operations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

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