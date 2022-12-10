Central Govt approves Greater Noida West Metro project, work to begin soon

Representational Image

The Noida-Noida Extension Metro Project, which extends the Aqua Line Metro through the Greater Noida West area, has finally been approved by the central government after much delay. After the government of Uttar Pradesh submitted a detailed project report (DPR) to the Central government for review, the Ministry of Urban Development sent the project on to the Public Investment Board (PIB). A report on the local news website Tricity Today states that the PIB has approved the project, and the central government will now invest in it. Local media have been reporting that building on the project may begin at any moment.



Noida and Greater Noida (West), popularly known as Noida Extension, are intended to be connected by an extension of the Aqua Line metro, with construction costs pegged at an estimated Rs 2,682 crore.



Project description

The first phase of the Greater Noida West Metro project would include the construction of five elevated stations along the elevated 9.15 km long route in sectors 122, 123, 4, 12, and the remaining four metro stops will be built in Phase 2.

Project’s budget

The overall cost of the project is estimated at Rs 1,100 crore, which will be paid for by the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), Noida and Greater Noida Authority, Central Government, and Uttar Pradesh Government. The budget for civil construction is 500 crore rupees.

Officials have announced plans to build a four-story metro station at Gaur City along this line; if completed, Gautam Buddha Nagar would be the first city in India to provide such a facility. From Sector-51 to Greater Noida Extension, the metro will be built as part of the Aqua line Metro project (Greater Noida West). There is an anticipated completion date of December of 2024 for this project.

(With inputs from PTI)